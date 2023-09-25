It's a matter of simple addition

Lakewood, OH, September 2023 – Sentry’s Column Sentry FIT adjustable column protector was designed to address the challenge of variable column sizes. The two sizes of the FIT, Small (4” x 4” to 8” x 8”) and Medium (8” x 8” to 12” x 12”) can adjust to fit a considerable variety of column sizes. But what about larger columns?

Sentry has solved the challenge with the FIT Extension Kit – a system of pieces added to the Column Sentry FIT Small that expands the range of column protection for larger and odd-sized columns.

These add-on extension pieces interlock with the original column protector to create a seamless fit. And, as column protection expands, the corner is never compromised. The buffer zone always remains the same. Each extension piece adds ten inches to protection coverage and multiples can be used as needed.

The FIT Extension Kit includes four extension pieces and specially sized straps for installation. The pieces are manufactured from expanded polypropylene, a material that features extremely effective compressive strength and withstands multiple impact without losing integral strength. Currently the FIT Extension Kit is recommended for use on solid columns only.

