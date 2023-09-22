Ryder rolls out BrightDrop electric rental vans at sites in CA, TX, and NY

Company orders 200 BrightDrop vans this year, and will roll out 4,000 through 2025

Ryder_Electric_plus_for_PR-2.jpeg
September 22, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Transportation and supply chain solution provider Ryder System Inc. this week deployed its first BrightDrop brand electric vehicles into its rental fleet at four facilities in California, Texas, and New York.

Launching the BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vans marks a step in the company’s efforts to meet the rising demand and adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S., the Miami-based company said. Earlier this year, Ryder announced plans to introduce 4,000 BrightDrop electric vans to its fleet through 2025, with the first 200 ordered this year.

The BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric van offers a range of up to 250 miles and can support a payload of 1,460 to 2,450 lbs. With a cargo capacity of 615 cubic feet, the van offers the benefits of an electric powertrain with ample cargo space, BrightDrop said.

“Electrifying commercial fleets can reduce operating emissions without sacrificing range, safety, or performance,” Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer for BrightDrop, said in a release. “By adding BrightDrop EVs to its fleet offerings, Ryder is helping make electrification possible for companies big and small.”

General Motors’ BrightDrop division is also supplying electric vehicles to parcel carrier Purolator Inc., freight vehicle leasing provider Merchants Fleet, and parcel giant FedEx Corp.

Specifically, the BrightDrop vans are now available for rent at Ryder locations in Southern California (Santa Fe Springs); Northern California (Hayward); Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (Saginaw); and New York (Long Island City).
 

 

 

 

 

Trucking Green (Carbon Mapping, etc.) Fleet Management, Transportation Green Logistics
KEYWORDS BrightDrop Ryder System Inc.

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    DAT Freight & Analytics says new tool tackles spike in identity fraud

    FourKites launches generative AI product to uncover insights from supply chain data pools

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing