Ryder rolls out BrightDrop electric rental vans at sites in CA, TX, and NY

Transportation and supply chain solution provider Ryder System Inc. this week deployed its first BrightDrop brand electric vehicles into its rental fleet at four facilities in California, Texas, and New York.

Launching the BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vans marks a step in the company’s efforts to meet the rising demand and adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S., the Miami-based company said. Earlier this year, Ryder announced plans to introduce 4,000 BrightDrop electric vans to its fleet through 2025, with the first 200 ordered this year.

The BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric van offers a range of up to 250 miles and can support a payload of 1,460 to 2,450 lbs. With a cargo capacity of 615 cubic feet, the van offers the benefits of an electric powertrain with ample cargo space, BrightDrop said.

“Electrifying commercial fleets can reduce operating emissions without sacrificing range, safety, or performance,” Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer for BrightDrop, said in a release. “By adding BrightDrop EVs to its fleet offerings, Ryder is helping make electrification possible for companies big and small.”

General Motors’ BrightDrop division is also supplying electric vehicles to parcel carrier Purolator Inc., freight vehicle leasing provider Merchants Fleet, and parcel giant FedEx Corp.

Specifically, the BrightDrop vans are now available for rent at Ryder locations in Southern California (Santa Fe Springs); Northern California (Hayward); Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (Saginaw); and New York (Long Island City).

