Five questions to ask before electrifying your indoor forklift fleet

Certain indoor forklift operations still use ICE. As electric forklifts grow more popular, find out if they're the right fit for your application.

Top Five Questions to Ask Before Pursuing Indoor Forklift Electrification
September 18, 2023
Heavy-duty operations have long relied on the productivity of internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered forklifts, even in indoor settings. But lead acid is no longer the only electric option in town, and the upsides of alternative motive power options can sometimes extend beyond the most obvious benefits like emission reductions.

This piece explores five things you should know about indoor electrification, including:

  • Can electric forklifts really offer ICE-like performance?
  • What are some lesser-known benefits of switching to electric?
  • Will it break the bank?

