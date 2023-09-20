TGW switches from plastic to wood for shuttle covers

When the Austrian systems integrator TGW Logistics Group rolled out the latest version of its Stingray shuttle, the company called it “an efficient all-rounder” for transporting totes, cartons, trays, and hanging goods. That efficiency boost came from improvements like 20% faster speed than its previous design and increased throughput to more than 1,500 loads per hour in each aisle.

But the new model is distinguishing itself for another reason: TGW’s decision to use a more sustainable material than it did in the previous generation. In order to reduce the Stingray’s carbon footprint and use of fossil fuels, TGW now makes each shuttle’s cover—the outer shell surrounding the platforms—from wood instead of plastic.

That single change saves some 25 tons of plastic per year and enables the company to incorporate a locally sourced, renewable raw material into its supply chain. The new covers are just as effective as their plastic predecessors at protecting the wiring and electronics inside each unit, the company says.