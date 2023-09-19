Tacoma container operations expert Brenda Martin retires

If you’ve shipped any cargo through the Port of Tacoma, Washington, in recent years, then you’ve probably benefited from the efforts of Brenda Martin.

Martin, the former vice president of terminal services for Husky Terminal and Stevedoring LLC in Tacoma, has mentored many maritime industry professionals over the years, several of whom have risen to leadership positions in the marine terminal business. She recently retired after a 26-year career and was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Containerization and Intermodal Institute (CII).

Martin began her career in 1997 as a marine manager for American President Lines (APL) at the Port of Los Angeles, subsequently holding a variety of other management positions at Pasha Stevedoring, APM Terminals, and International Transport Services (ITS) in Long Beach. She joined Husky in 2018 as assistant vice president of operations and since 2020 has headed regulatory compliance, working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, and state and federal environmental agencies. Along the way, she was named Teacher of the Year for the Marine Terminal Operations Professional (MTOP), a professional designation program at Cal State Long Beach.

CII President Steve Blust lauded Martin as “a well-respected pioneer” who has advanced intermodalism through “best-in-class international trade practices and her commitment to mentoring and training the industry leaders of tomorrow.”