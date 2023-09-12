Beckhoff Vision Brings Automation Technology and Machine Vision into Singular Focus

With Beckhoff Vision, engineers can see what’s possible when machine vision hardware and automation software are perfectly matched. This comprehensive line of EtherCAT-enabled industrial cameras, lighting and lensing components are paired with proven TwinCAT Vision software to round out a complete product portfolio.

The new Beckhoff Vision hardware includes area scan cameras, C-mount lenses, multicolor LED illumination and complete vision units. Whether used as components or an entire machine vision system, the Vision product portfolio meets industrial requirements perfectly.

The power of this solution is evidenced by the industry acclaim earned even before full release. Beckhoff Vision has already earned a Red Dot Award and the iF Design Award Gold, the highest distinction in the competition.

Whether implementing individual components or an entire machine vision system, engineers can tailor an ideal solution for their unique applications with these new products:

- Cameras: The IP65/67, EtherCAT-enabled area-scan cameras generate high-quality image data via monochrome and color Sony CMOS sensors with up to 24-megapixel resolution and GigE Vision transfer rates of 2.5 Gbit/s.

- Lenses: The robust, industrial C-mount lenses ensure ease of use and high availability, along with an innovative robust locking mechanism, VIS to NIR AR coating, up to 2 μm resolution, and models for camera formats of up to 1.2” (19.3 mm image circle).

- Lighting: The IP65/67, EtherCAT-enabled multicolor LED illumination, in panel, ring, and bar configurations, produces highly controlled illumination for consistently high-quality images. Incorporated current-based controls allow precise operation even in spectrally adjustable pulse mode.

- All-in-one solutions: Complete machine vision units consisting of a camera, illumination and electronically focusable liquid lens are also available.

Beckhoff introduced TwinCAT Vision in 2017 and has continued to enhance the software since then. Unlike black-box vision systems, it brings image processing directly into the machine control environment.

This fully integrated approach reduces latency, accelerates reaction times and supports a single development environment for the complete machine control solution. All these software benefits combine to make Beckhoff Vision an even more compelling and comprehensive solution.