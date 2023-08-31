Dart Transit adds “connected driver” tech from Trimble to entire fleet

Transportation and logistics provider Dart Transit Co. will install connected driver and fleet management technology from Trimble across its fleet of more than 1,000 trucks, the companies said on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the Eagan, Minnesota-based truckload dry van carrier said it will add Trimble’s Instinct driver experience and Video Intelligence fleet management solutions to its vehicles.

The move comes two weeks after freight transportation provider Averitt said it will roll out a “connected vehicle platform” from Platform Science to its entire fleet of more than 5,000 trucks. And industrywide, commercial trucks are increasingly wired with tech from smart sensors to wireless network connections to collision-avoidance systems and customized smartphones.

In this case, Trimble says its Instinct product supports the in-cab experience, improving productivity and performance through driver workflows and a mobile ecosystem, including a suite of applications that enhances the driver, dispatch, and telematics experience.

And the company’s Video Intelligence platform provides fleets with a neutral eyewitness perspective in and around their vehicles, through a combination of high-definition forward, side, and rear-facing cameras. That data helps fleets facilitate driver coaching opportunities and protect themselves by capturing video in the event of an accident.

“At Dart, we believe the future of fleet management is anchored in a connected experience between the back office and our drivers,” John Stomps, CEO of Dart Transit, said in a release. “Trimble’s Instinct and Video Intelligence solutions deliver just that—a consistent and streamlined ecosystem that will empower our continuous pursuit of safety and innovation.”