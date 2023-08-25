AAPA names Cary Davis as president and CEO

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) will gain a new leader this fall, as the group’s board today said that Cary Davis will become their next president and CEO effective October 1, replacing Chris Connor.

The move follows the announcement of Connor's pending departure as president and CEO earlier this year, after four years in that seat.

Since joining AAPA in November 2019, Cary has served as the face of the association in the public policy realm, in addition to his corporate leadership as general counsel and board secretary.

"Cary speaks our business in a way policymakers and international maritime partners can grasp," Paul Anderson, AAPA board chair and Port Tampa Bay CEO, said in a release. "With incredible enthusiasm, he creates an understanding that seaports are at the heart of a modern, global economy, and most importantly, he knows how to tell a compelling, collaborative industry story. Cary is the right leader to keep AAPA growing and innovating together now and in the future."



