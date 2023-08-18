Trew® Announces Growth Investment

(Fairfield, Ohio) – Trew, LLC is pleased to announce that it has received investment from American Industrial Partners (AIP) and Redwood Technology Ventures to grow its capabilities and capacity. This partnership will allow Trew to leverage AIP’s deep operational know-how and the extensive supply chain automation experience of Redwood.

Trew was formed in January 2019 by warehouse automation veterans and has quickly become a solutions leader in the industry. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, with additional facilities in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the greater Toronto, Canada area.

“I am very proud of what our teammates have achieved and the trust our clients have placed in us” said Alfred Rebello, Trew CEO. “We have enjoyed rapid growth, and this provides us the opportunity to make investments to accelerate achieving our long-term goals.”

The new funding will allow Trew to expand capacity and capabilities while continuing to deliver solutions where clients and Trew win together. Areas of focus include:

• Expanding product offering and project implementation capability

• Increasing advanced manufacturing capacity

• Continued Investment in industry leading talent and management systems to grow and scale the business

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with AIP and Redwood” continued Rebello, “they bring extensive operational experience, deep material handling expertise and a network that will enable our next phase of growth at Trew.”

About Trew

Trew provides automated material handling solutions for integrators and end users, including Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Warehouse Control Systems (WCS), PLC- and server-based machine controls, motorized driven roller (MDR) conveyor, conventional conveyor, and services such as concepting, engineering, technical support, parts, field service, and training. Serving the North American retail, warehouse, distribution, manufacturing, and e-commerce industries, Trew’s experienced staff and broad network of integrator partners enable uncommonly smart solutions scalable to any material handling needs. More information is available at www.trewautomation.com.

About American Industrial Partners (AIP)

AIP is an operationally focused private equity firm with approximately US$10 billion of assets under

management with a deep sector focus on global industrial businesses. It has expertise in areas including new product development, software and data science, engineering effectiveness, aftermarket sales growth, lean manufacturing, strategic sourcing and procurement, and add-on acquisitions. Funds owned by AIP make highly selective investments in industrial businesses where there is a compelling opportunity to create significant value by partnering with management to implement transformative growth and operating strategies. Over two decades, AIP has managed four prior funds and is currently investing out of the US$3.0 billion American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VII, LP (“Fund VII”). More information is available at www.americanindustrial.com.

About Redwood Technology Ventures

Redwood invests in and adds value to companies with differentiated automation solutions. Redwood has the flexibility to invest in seed through to late-stage capital rounds and has numerous connections and experience with independent investment groups to bring larger amounts of capital to the table. More information is available at www.redwoodtechnologyventures.com.