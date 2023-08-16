Integrated Railcar Reporting & Analytics Tool Launched by TransmetriQ

CARY, N.C.—August 16, 2023 (James Street Media Services)—TransmetriQ, a Railinc® brand, recently launched a new comprehensive fleet reporting tool—Reporting & Analytics—that synthesizes asset location, health, and repair data to provide deeper fleet insights. With customizable, interactive dashboards and configurable alerts, Reporting & Analytics makes it easier than ever for fleet managers to recognize areas of concern and optimization opportunities.



Shippers and car owners can customize the data viewed in Reporting & Analytics based on their needs, choosing to view tracing reports, health and repair insights, or both. The tool translates and synthesizes numerous data streams into dashboards the user can customize—empowering them to quickly make strategic decisions for more efficient railcar maintenance and fleet utilization.



“Gaining insight into asset repair trends has historically been difficult due to the complex nature of railcar repair data,” says Gregg Phillips, product manager, TransmetriQ. “With Reporting & Analytics automatically translating repair data into user-friendly insights, railcar managers can easily see where repair dollars are being spent, what’s driving that spending, who is performing repairs, and where they are occurring.”



Similarly, shippers who manage their own fleets, “can use the cycle and dwell analytics to identify problem areas and drive performance improvements such as shorter facility turn times,” says Danny Dever, product manager, TransmetriQ.



The dashboards created by TransmetriQ’s Reporting & Analytics tool give users critical information, including:

· Fleet Health Reporting

· Component Performance Analytics

· Remaining Wheelset Life

· Cycle & Dwell Times

· Equipment Characteristics

· Other Key Car Insights



These dashboards leverage direct access to trusted Railinc fleet health and movement insights. Designed with the input of fleet managers, Reports & Analytics provides out-of-the-box reports and fully customized reporting capabilities.



“Through our voice of the customer program, we worked closely with railcar fleet managers and learned they were seeking better ways to analyze operations to keep equipment moving in revenue service and to control repair costs,” says Mika Majapuro, Railinc vice president of product management and strategy. “The tool they created does that, and it can be readily toggled between fleetwide and specific equipment or lane analyses. With reports built for rail-specific scenarios, it’s easier than ever for fleet managers to recognize areas of concern and adjust accordingly.”



Further information about TransmetriQ’s Reporting & Analytics is available at www.transmetriq.com.



About Railinc

Railinc is the railroad industry’s innovative and reliable resource for rail data, IT, and information services. The company deploys data that helps railroads, rail equipment owners, and other industry participants manage their businesses more effectively and efficiently. Railinc is the largest single source of real-time, accurate interline rail data for the North American railroad system. Located in Cary, N.C., Railinc is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads. For more information, please visit www.railinc.com.

About TransmetriQ

TransmetriQ is a group of Railinc transportation experts, product managers, UX designers, software developers, data scientists, and critical thinkers developing insights and solutions that help customers build businesses that compete and win. Our teams work to improve our current products and develop the next generation of business-oriented transportation solutions. Visit us at www.transmetriq.com.

Media Contact

Steve Hinkson

VP of Communications and Marketing

Railinc Corp.

p: 919-651-5193

e: steve.hinkson@railinc.com