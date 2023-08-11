Schneider builds its electric fleet up to 94 vehicles

Latest expansion adds two battery electric terminal tractors that move trailers at a California cross dock facility.

schneider_lonestar_electric_terminal_trucks_hero.jpeg
August 11, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Logistics service provider (LSP) Schneider National Inc. has expanded its electric fleet to 94 vehicles, counting its latest addition of two battery electric terminal tractors from Lonestar Specialty Vehicles, the company said Thursday.

The Lonestar S22 terminal electric tractors (also known as “yard spotters”) have replaced two diesel units and are being used to move trailers at Schneider’s Rancho Cucamonga, California, cross dock facility.

Each tractor can run for an entire 24-hour period before needing to be recharged, with a full charge taking an estimated hour and a half.

“Scaling an electrified fleet requires intensive preparation,” Lonestar President Jay Simmons said in a release. “Terminal tractors ensure the barrier to entry is smooth as they are either restricted to yard operations or very short shuttles. When charging is performed on breaks and shift changes in the yard, “range anxiety” and other infrastructure complications associated with over the road vehicles are eliminated. Schneider’s deployment in CA is nothing short of impressive, we are so excited to be a part of this success story and look forward to helping Schneider accomplish their future sustainability goals.”
 

 

 

Trucking Green (Carbon Mapping, etc.) Green Logistics
KEYWORDS Lonestar Specialty Vehicles Schneider National

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Sailing the ocean green?

    Consumer spending slows under interest rate pressure, NRF says

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing