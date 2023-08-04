ODW Logistics Joins Pelotonia’s Celebration of 15 Years of One Goal for Cancer Research and Funding

ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions today announced the company’s support of Pelotonia’s celebration of One Goal. On August 5 and 6, more than 6,500 riders are expected to participate in the celebration of 15 years of One Goal -- raising funding for innovative cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James).

“For the past six years, ODW Logistics has supported Pelotonia with inventory management, funding, and the transportation of bicycles for dedicated riders,” said John R. Ness, CEO of ODW Logistics. “It’s been rewarding to provide a helping hand in raising funds for this great cause and donate our time and resources to help manage inventory and the transportation of bicycles.”

One hundred percent of every dollar raised by participants goes towards research at the OSUCCC – James. As a result, the Pelotonia community has helped launch the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology in 2019 and the new (and first in Central Ohio) Proton Therapy Center. In addition, Pelotonia funds have supported four statewide initiatives in Ohio that promote early detection and better outcomes for patients with colorectal, lung, breast, and endometrial cancers. This year’s fundraising efforts will continue through October 15.

“We are grateful for ODW Logistics’ annual support in helping to manage our incredibly complicated logistics for Pelotonia Ride Weekend,” said Joe Apgar, President of Pelotonia. “The company’s engagement and partnership has helped to create a successful experience for participants and spectators over our 184-mile course. As we move into our 15th Ride Weekend – a momentous milestone for a grassroots organization – we’re grateful for the support from companies such as ODW Logistics.”

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, since 1971, ODW has been providing warehousing, distribution, and transportation solutions for hundreds of brands. Operating as an extension of businesses across the nation, the 3PL helps companies make knowledgeable decisions about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation to streamline costs and operate more efficiently.

ODW’s 3PL goal is based on the mission of collective growth to position companies’ logistics to be able to scale as time progresses. Logistics solutions are designed to grow with organizations and strategic investments are implemented within the supply chain to ensure an increase in efficiency while cutting operating costs. In addition, the 3PL provider evaluates customers’ logistics operations on a continuous basis to remain proactive in the event of supply chain disruptions.

To learn more about ODW Logistics’ strategic third-party-logistics (3PL) solutions, services, and work with Pelotonia visit https://www.odwlogistics.com/.