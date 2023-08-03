CHEP Canada Earns 2023 EcoVadis’ Platinum Sustainability Rating and Leadership Award

TORONTO – CHEP, a Brambles company and a global leader in supply chain solutions, upholds EcoVadis’ highest available sustainability rating, Platinum, for the fourth consecutive year. This honor is further distinguished by CHEP Canada’s recognition as a Best Performer in the EcoVadis Sustainability Leadership Awards for The Americas. Together, these accolades celebrate CHEP Canada as a company exemplifying and championing sustainability practices.

Since 2016, CHEP Canada has participated in the EcoVadis assessment and continues to challenge itself by setting ambitious short- and long-term sustainability targets. Having received EcoVadis’ Platinum rating for the past four years, CHEP Canada has consistently achieved top-performing scores across key categories, including environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The EcoVadis assessment reviews 21 criteria surrounding companies’ policies, actions and reporting across more than 200 industries. Its methodology is based on international CSR standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and the ISO 26000.

“At CHEP, we’ve fostered a sustainability culture that pushes us forward every day toward our regenerative ambition through collaboration and innovation,” said Frank Bozzo, Vice President and General Manager of CHEP Canada. “It is CHEP’s circular economy model, talented and passionate employees and supply chain partners that enable us to achieve recognitions like EcoVadis’ Platinum rating for our sustainability ambitions, and we’re grateful for the opportunity.”

The share, repair and reuse of CHEP’s 360 million pooled platforms eliminates supply network waste and emissions for CHEP, its customers and its partners. As a circular business committed to sustainability, CHEP has a history of being recognized by EcoVadis, including receiving multiple Platinum designations across Europe and Gold ratings for the U.S., Australia and Latin America.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 175+ countries.

About CHEP

CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world’s biggest brands trust CHEP to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as ‘pooling.’ CHEP primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,700 people and believes in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion and teamwork. CHEP owns approximately 360 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers, supporting more than 500,000 customer touchpoints for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Sysco and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe.

For more information on CHEP, visit www.chep.com.

For information on the Brambles Group, visit www.brambles.com.