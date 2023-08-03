White Paper

Operator assist system myths busted

The truth about what the technology can do, and what it means for prioritizing safety on the warehouse floor.

August 3, 2023
Annual warehouse labor turnover is hovering around 40%, a churn that intensifies your dependence on inexperienced lift truck operators. As a result, operator assist systems (OAS) have become more prevalent to help combat the risk of safety incidents.

But throughout the industry, there are a lot of misconceptions about OAS features, purpose and capabilities. This white paper sets the record straight, helping you understand: 

  • How OAS is different than traditional telemetry systems
  • How OAS can enhance productivity and throughput
  • In what scenarios and environments OAS can work
  • How OAS can intervene, beyond audible and visible alerts

