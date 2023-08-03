Operator assist system myths busted

Annual warehouse labor turnover is hovering around 40%, a churn that intensifies your dependence on inexperienced lift truck operators. As a result, operator assist systems (OAS) have become more prevalent to help combat the risk of safety incidents.
But throughout the industry, there are a lot of misconceptions about OAS features, purpose and capabilities. This white paper sets the record straight, helping you understand:
Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing