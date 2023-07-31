FreightSaver Boasting 70% Load Tracking Rate with Tai Software

Tai Software (Tai), a fully integrated freight broker platform for freight management and transportation, today announced their customer, FreightSaver, a North American based 3PL utilizing digital load matching technology, tracking services, and dedicated teams to manage transportation, is experiencing enhanced load tracking, increased digital load booking and overall time savings since the implementation of Tai TMS. A resounding 70% of FreightSaver’s loads are completely tracked and traced through Tai, fortifying customer relationships and trust.

FreightSaver sought a modern solution that could provide accurate visibility and reduce the amount of time their representatives spent managing menial tasks. After an internal review revealed only 20% visibility tracking. FreightSaver turned to Tai.

“65% of our business is focused on the spot market, so we needed a tool that could support that unit,” said Buster Schwab, CEO, FreightSaver. “We’ve leveraged Tai TMS and the tool’s accompanying integrations, like the one with FreightWaves SONAR, to engage with vetted carriers and capacity to dynamize our operations.”

FreightSaver’s carrier representatives are now able to handle 12-15 loads per rep, furthering their ability to find effective coverage for their customers. Not only this, Tai has revolutionized carrier re-utilization and load pricing processes by providing real-time market information through integrations like the one with FreighWaves SONAR. Now, FreightSaver is able to make data-driven decisions to optimize carrier resources and ensure competitive load quotations

“FreightSavers representatives are now tracking the complete load journey without significant effort and making strides to build solid carrier relationships,” said Walter Mitchell, CEO of Tai. “Our ability to automate FreightSaver’s pickup tracking, carrier onboarding and quoting processes has improved their customer satisfaction and success across the board.”

The multitude of datasets Tai provides has helped FreightSaver’s experienced agents find more business, but also eased their newer carrier representatives into the day-to-day of freight brokerage. With concise and aggregated data in a single page, these representatives are able to make quick and informed decisions, accelerating their development in the process.

“Jumping into the deep end of freight brokerage with both feet can be daunting, but Tai makes the process smooth and painless for our representatives,” added Schwab. “Partnering with technologies like Tai allow us to stay at the cutting edge of innovation and position FreightSaver as a strong player in freight brokerage for a long time coming.”

To read the full results of Tai’s work with FreightSaver and learn more about Tai’s integrations with tools like FreightWaves SONAR, access the complete case study here: https://tai-software.com/solutions/freightsaver-case-study/