Port authorities gain increased security funds in latest FEMA grant

Port authorities around the nation are cheering the increased funding they received in the latest round of federal investments to protect marine infrastructure from terrorism and other threats, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) said today.

“Though port authorities did not receive the full amount requested, they did receive a markedly greater share of funding this year; $35.2 million, or over 35% of this year’s awards, compared to 30.5% last year,” AAPA said in a release.

The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which on July 21 released its funding allocations for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) Port Security Grant Program (PSGP) awards. Those awards will be distributed to 40 port authorities along with numerous terminal operators, municipalities, and policing entities for enhancing and protecting critical port infrastructure.

PSGP funds projects to help protect critical port infrastructure from terrorism, enhance maritime domain awareness, improve port-wide security risk management, and maintain or re-establish maritime security mitigation protocols that support port protection, recovery, and resiliency capabilities. This year, FEMA gave priority consideration to projects enhancing protection against cyber vulnerability as well as the susceptibility of soft targets and crowded places.

"FEMA's Port Security Grant Program is a critical source of funds for ongoing efforts to harden and protect our nation's seaports from increasingly more sophisticated threats from bad actors," AAPA President and CEO Chris Connor said in a release.

The following 27 AAPA member ports received direct funding (although AAPA noted that certain ports may also have received funding through their tenants, police and fire services, and state and local governments):

• Port of Long Beach – $2,722,875

• Port of Los Angeles – $2,093,901

• Port of San Diego – $1,977,000

• Port of Oakland – $663,000

• Port of Redwood City – $504,611

• Port of Stockton – $499,039

• PortMiami – $1,347,368

• Port Everglades – $1,170,810

• Port Tampa Bay – $505,450

• Georgia Ports Authority – $1,000,000

• Port of Guam – $124,779

• Port of Honolulu – $364,005

• Plaquemines Port – $2,304,825

• Port of New Orleans – $947,280

• Port of South Louisiana – $1,423,424

• St. Bernard Port and Harbor – $804,736

• Massport – $123,000

• North Carolina State Ports Authority – $1,230,492

• South Jersey Port Corporation – $139,814

• Port of Orange – $644,501

• Port Freeport – $529,500

• Port of Corpus Christi Authority – $2,312,500

• Port of Texas City – $108,908

• Port of Beaumont – $228,310

• Port of Port Arthur – $2,183,164

• Port of Virginia – $1,112,625

• Port of Everett - $86,227