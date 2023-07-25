GXO creates C-level role to lead its automation efforts

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. has created a new C-level role in the organization to meet “tremendous customer demand for automation,” the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said today.

GXO claims that it leads the industry in automation, generating roughly 30% of its revenue from automated solutions, versus the industry average of 8%.

Its new role of chief automation officer (CAO) will report to company CEO Malcolm Wilson and collaborate closely with GXO’s chief information officer (CIO), Sandeep Sakharkar. The CAO will have responsibility for a team of global technology leaders that will focus on automating and optimizing the main warehouse process paths, as well as collaborating across the company in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital integration.

To fill the role, GXO today said it has promoted Adrian Stoch to be CAO. Previously, Stoch served as consumer division president in GXO’s Americas & Asia Pacific region. Prior to joining GXO, Stoch held senior operations roles at Target, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Cardinal Health.

The move follows GXO's previous investments in automation, such as partnering with the investment firm Sente Foundry to boost warehouse innovation startup firms with operating cash and pilot programs.






