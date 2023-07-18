Truckstop acquires FreightFriend to bolster freight matching tools

The freight-matching firm Truckstop today said it has acquired FreightFriend, a Chicago provider of cloud-based capacity and freight management solutions.

New Plymouth, Idaho-based Truckstop said the move extends its ability to match high-quality freight with high-quality carriers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

FreightFriend says its platform enables carriers and brokers to manage their business relationships, reduce friction, and improve outcomes of freight matching activities. The software includes a carrier relationship management (CRM) platform, freight matching, a relationship-based marketplace, and predictive new carrier discovery.

The deal follows Truckstop’s 2021 move to acquire Registry Monitoring Insurance Services (RMIS), a California firm that provides automated onboarding and monitoring services and software to the freight transportation industry.

“Our solutions reduce friction and increase trust in the market while driving greater efficiencies and higher profits for both brokers and carriers,” Kendra Tucker, CEO of Truckstop, said in a release. “With the acquisition of RMIS, and now the FreightFriend solution, we will further enable our customers to build and foster relationships that support the growth of their businesses.”