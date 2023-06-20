Florida-based e-commerce 3PL expands to 100 DCs

The warehouse and logistics network provider MyFBAPrep today said it has added an additional 70 million square feet of warehouse space to its existing network, bringing the total to 85 million square feet of warehouse space globally available to its clients, who are Amazon aggregators, enterprise-level brands, and top Amazon sellers.

Coral Springs, Florida-based MyFBAPrep offers a suite of e-commerce third party logistics (3PL) services including Amazon wholesale and private label, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and B2B retail. The company says that just as AirBnB connects travelers with vacant properties, it matches e-commerce sellers with warehouses that can pick, pack, and ship their products worldwide.

The latest expansion for the five-year-old company brings its network to over 100 warehouses located across the U.S. and in international markets including Mexico, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

It also allows the company to provide a wider array of e-commerce logistics solutions, which now include: Amazon 1P and 3P (FBA); DTC fulfillment with nationwide 1-2 day shipping; retail replenishment (B2B) including Walmart, Target, Amazon and grocery; storage; cold chain services; reverse logistics; domestic trucking; container drayage; and value-added services (VAS) including kitting, bundling, assembly and more.

“Our expansion gives MyFBAPrep clients a competitive advantage with one-stop shopping at strategically located warehouses, cutting down on expensive trucking and transit times. With our network and our comprehensive service offerings, we really have a powerful full-service logistics stack,” Tom Wicky, co-founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep, said in a release. “From port to porch, leveraging our proprietary SaaS-based technology, Preptopia, and our leading white-glove customer service, we are positioned to help virtually any brand or marketplace seller.”