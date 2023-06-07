Beumer acquires Connecticut maker of air-supported belt conveyors

German material handling products vendor the Beumer Group has acquired a Connecticut company that makes air-supported belt conveyors for the bulk material transport sector, including the cement and the minerals and mining industries, the firm said today.

Beumer bought Woodbury, Connecticut-based The Hendrik Group Inc., saying the move adds capabilities in the handling of alternative fuels and raw materials (AFR), complementing its commitment to sustainability. Hendrik’s technology also generates potential in the field of bulk material handling of sensitive materials when it comes to preventing hazardous substances from being released into the environment, Beumer said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Beumer, the system works by using an air cushion to support the belt and the load, providing a weatherproof and dustproof transport solution that is quiet, clean, and efficient.

"The Hendrik Group specializes in the efficient and environmentally friendly transport of bulk materials. This aligns very well with our goals of bringing sustainable products to the market and improving our customers' carbon footprint," Markus Schmidt, CEO of Beumer’s North American operations, said in a release.



