EverWest Acquires Prime Industrial Asset in Long Beach/LA Ports Submarket

DENVER, CO (MAY 25, 2023) – Leading real estate investment advisor EverWest Real Estate Investors (“EverWest”) has completed its second industrial acquisition in less than a month, purchasing a 101,175-square-foot warehouse facility situated immediately off of Interstate 710/Long Beach Freeway and Interstate 405, just north of the Ports of Long Beach/Los Angeles.

Located on 4.34 acres at 2848 E. 208th Street in Carson, California, the building features up to 22’ clear height, 12 dock-high and 3 grade-level doors, a separate truck court and a secured fenced storage yard. It is fully leased to FLS Warehouse and Distribution.

“This transaction underscores EverWest’s focus on high barrier to entry industrial markets, recognizing their upside potential for both rent growth and value,” said EverWest Managing Director Erik Good. “This property also stands out for its proximity to the Ports of LA and Long Beach, which are less than six miles to the south. Together, these ports represent a primary U.S. gateway for goods from around the world.”

In addition to warehouse space, the Carson site offers significant acreage deployable for a variety of uses, including Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS).

“EverWest is actively pursuing IOS opportunities,” said John Maurer, EverWest’s Senior Managing Director, Head of Portfolio Management. “This sector is emerging as a significant problem-solver for operators struggling to balance high demand against a tightening and costly industrial real estate market. In these scenarios, IOS offers a cost-effective supply chain solution for everything from shipping container and port storage to maintenance facilities and last-mile delivery storage.”

For distribution-centric tenants, the site provides immediate access to I-710 and the vast Southern California interstate network, and sits less than 14 miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

Abie Kassin, Ikey Betesh and Michael Schoenbrun of Meridian Investment Sales represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

EverWest currently has $5.2 billion in assets under management, invested through separately managed accounts and commingled funds. It provides investment management services including acquisitions, asset management, development and property management for assets throughout the U.S.

About EverWest Real Estate Investors LLC

EverWest Real Estate Investors (“EverWest”) is a real estate investment advisor providing investment management services throughout the U.S. including acquisitions, asset management, development and property management for our investors. With $5.2 billion in assets under management, EverWest clients invest through separately managed accounts and commingled funds. The firm is headquartered in Denver with regional offices in New York City, Charlotte, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin metro areas. EverWest is an affiliate of Sagard, a leading global alternative asset management platform within the Power Corporation of Canada ecosystem. For more information, visit www.everwest.com.