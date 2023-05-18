GLOBALTRANZ RECOGNIZES DAYTON FREIGHT AS THE 2022 MIDWEST REGIONAL LTL CARRIER OR THE YEAR

Carrier partners within the GlobalTranz network are honored based on individual distinction in customer service, collaboration, technological innovation, shipment and revenue growth, and overall excellence.
GlobalTranz is a technology company that provides award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers.
“We are honored to be awarded as a leading provider for the 10th year by GlobalTranz,” said Dayton Freight VP of Sales, Dave Brady. “Our employees continue to strive for a positive, people-focused service for every customer, and we are extremely proud of that! Thank you GlobalTranz, we look forward to a bright partnership ahead.”
Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.
Caption: Amy Cook (Director of Pricing, GlobalTranz), Dave Brady (VP of Sales, Dayton Freight), Mike Grayson (Executive VP, Worldwide Express)
