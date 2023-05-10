tentreeⓇ partners with GoBolt to provide carbon neutral delivery solution

tentree to cut supply chain emissions by transitioning to GoBolt for fulfillment and electric-first delivery

Vancouver, BC (May 10, 2023) — tentreeⓇ, the apparel brand best known for planting trees for every item purchased, is excited to announce their partnership today with GoBolt, the Toronto-based technology company building the first sustainable and vertically integrated supply chain network. GoBolt will handle tentree’s ecommerce fulfillment and final mile delivery in select hub cities across Canada – a targeted step towards reducing tentree’s supply chain carbon footprint.

Brands’ supply chain emissions are typically the largest contributor to their carbon footprint – 90% of a company’s environmental impacts are caused by supply chains on average – and they are also the most difficult to measure and address. By transitioning to GoBolt’s growing electric vehicle (EV) fleet for deliveries, tentree is investing in improving their supply chain footprint step by step.

"As a certified climate neutral company, we're always seeking ways to contribute to creating a healthier planet,” says Derrick Emsley, co-founder and CEO of tentree and veritree. “Our partnership ensures we take this commitment to the last mile where consumers want a cleaner way to receive their online purchases. With the added benefit of GoBolt's partnership with veritree, it's a win that any transport emissions also support our planet through tree planting."

GoBolt has committed to first-party carbon neutral deliveries by the end of 2023 by building an electric fleet for package deliveries and offsetting any remaining carbon footprint through tentree’s sister company, veritree. veritree utilizes blockchain technology to verify and track the progress of tree planting initiatives and nature-based restoration efforts.

"The GoBolt team is thrilled to partner with Tentree, a brand that embraces the opportunity to make the environment better with every sale it makes," says Mark Ang, CEO and Co-founder of GoBolt. "GoBolt is also proud to partner with veritree to sequester carbon emissions from our deliveries where using an EV isn't possible. Together, as we support verified nature restoration projects, we hope to set an example for other brands that it's not only responsible to focus on sustainability, it's better for business when you do."

Starting this month, tentree products will be fulfilled and shipped via GoBolt in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Toronto. In addition to providing sustainable transportation, GoBolt’s technology offers real-time truck tracking for your package, text notifications for when the package is on its way, and 3x faster deliveries.

tentree is thrilled to partner with GoBolt to offer delivery services that benefit the consumer in the short term through fast, effective transportation and the long term by creating a healthier supply chain for a healthier planet.

About tentree

tentree is an earth-first lifestyle apparel brand whose mission is to plant 1 billion trees by 2030 to drastically reduce climate change. Every tentree purchase has a purpose: for each item sold, the company and its partners plant trees around the world where it is needed. With over 93 million trees planted to date, tentree is becoming the most environmentally progressive sustainable apparel brand on the planet. For more information, visit tentree.com or follow on Instagram @tentree.

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a technology company building the first sustainable and vertically integrated supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant's team, GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last mile delivery. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company's focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt's investment in its electric vehicle fleet and sustainability partnerships is a testament to the company's mission to provide carbon neutral deliveries. For more information, visit GoBolt.com.