Intermodal volumes fell sharply in Q1 in response to flagging consumer demand

Total intermodal volumes fell 8.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA)’s Intermodal Quarterly report.

The slump was visible in all segments: domestic containers, -5.8%; international containers, -8.8%; and trailers, -28.8%.

Volume also dropped across all geographies, spanning the seven highest-density trade corridors, which collectively handled more than 60% of total volume. Those decreases include the:

South Central-Southwest, with a 19.2% deficit

Southeast-Southwest at 16.0%

Midwest-Southwest, declined 9.2%

Midwest-Northwest, 7.8%

Northeast-Midwest, 7.8%

Intra-Southeast came in 5.4% lower

Trans-Canada corridor lost 1.2%

Despite the drop, IANA leaders saw a silver lining in the trend, saying the dip is also helping the sector prepare for a pending economic rebound. “Falling consumer demand for goods and related import declines have impacted intermodal volumes,” Joni Casey, president and CEO of IANA, said in a release. “Conversely, network fluidity and equipment availability continue to recover, so we are well-positioned for growth over the ensuing months.”