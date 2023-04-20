WARP Launches DirecTrack, a Suite of Tracking Tools for Shippers

Los Angeles, CA – WARP, a tech-powered freight network specializing in middle-mile solutions, today announced DirecTrack, its new suite of tracking tools that enables shippers with the highest level of visibility of their freight at the truck, pallet, and parcel level including temperature monitoring.

GPS location via latitude and longitude has been table stakes in last-mile logistics for several years now. But freight has been far behind. Typically a shipper only receives updates about the whereabouts of their shipment when it leaves a facility and when it arrives (static events). WARP is bringing real time location updates to the movement of goods throughout the shipment’s entire journey as part of their fully managed solution. What makes WARP’s DirecTrack suite unique is the interconnected nature of our platforms. Shippers using WARP receive this information at no additional cost as part of the WARP platform.

Real Time Temperature Monitoring

Using a small tag that can be applied directly to a box or pallet within a shipment, real-time temperature monitoring of fresh freight is available directly in the WARP platform. Even if goods change trucks or carriers three different times during a shipment’s route, the same tag remains with the load throughout the entire journey giving shippers insight into temperature data from origin to destination. Users can receive notifications if a refrigerated or frozen product's temperature is outside of the optimal temperature zone, allowing drivers to investigate issues as needed and alert customers of any issues in advance. In addition to safety and quality control, the data also helps shippers maintain an audit trail for compliance needs.

Cross Dock Tracking

All cross dock facilities that partner with WARP are provided with cross dock software available on both mobile and desktop devices accompanied by a zebra scanner & printer. Using the software and hardware provided, WARP is able to provide real-time updates as freight is scanned into the facility, loaded onto a truck, and when the freight exits the facility for its destination. All status events are available in WARP’s platform, eliminating the need for time-consuming phone calls and emails to get an update on where freight is in the shipping process.

Driver App

WARP’s driver app provides shippers with the exact location of where their load is along the expected route. Statistics including how long a driver took to complete a route, delays, and expected delivery time based on location. In addition to the statistics, shippers are also able to view status event timestamps of when a driver is en route, arrives, and departs pickup and delivery locations. Shippers can also view BOL & PODs for shipments. This information helps shippers communicate better with their logistics team and equips them with a clearer picture of where their freight is.

Electronic Logging Device Integrations

Through an API integration with TruckerCloud, WARP has aggregated information from over the top 30 leading ELD platforms. With information from a carrier about what vehicle they are using in their fleet, WARP can provide shippers with driving activity such as engine hours, ignition status, GPS location, and miles driven.

Final Mile API Connections

Normally a freight provider's services end when the shipment is injected into a last-mile carrier. WARP enables shippers with visibility on not only a pallet or truck-level, but now individual parcels as well, with select last-mile carriers. Status events include the first parcel scan as well as injection time. Shippers can now see how their middle mile injection times impact last mile performance from a given last mile sortation center. With this integration, shippers will have greater insight and control into their freight’s entire journey from warehouse to the end consumer.

“With WARP you’re not just getting the transportation service and technology. You’re also gaining access to our always-on team, the people making sure that everything runs smoothly behind the scenes,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, WARP co-founder and CEO. “Unless you’re shipping your goods through Amazon, this level of customer service and visibility for the middle-mile doesn’t exist. We are pioneering a new generation of transport tech that we want to be available to every shipper out there.”

As an end-to-end solution for shippers, WARP handles all the communication throughout the shipping process. Customers not only receive transportation as a service but all of the technology integrations as part of their partnership agreement.

About WARP

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's a direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfers, or linehaul injection into last mile carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.