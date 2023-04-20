Cimcorp Launches CVision Assisted Reality Glasses for Real-time Automation Support

GRIMSBY, Ontario—April 20, 2023—Cimcorp, a pioneer of intralogistics automation, specialized in fresh food handling and tire-handling solutions, announces a new addition to its Success Services after-sales service range: CVision Assisted Reality-glasses. A major advancement in the field of automation support, CVision AR-glasses enable Cimcorp's Success Services team to assist customers in real-time, without the need to travel or arrange on-site meetings. Backed by anytime, anywhere support from Cimcorp experts, customers can minimize unplanned downtime and maximize the performance of their automated intralogistics solutions.

Intuitive and easy to use, the hands-free CVision AR-glasses power bidirectional communication between the Cimcorp customer and System Support. Cimcorp’s experts can see the problem firsthand through a live video feed from the customer’s site—minimizing the risk of misunderstanding and making it easier for the Cimcorper to grasp and efficiently solve the issue. The Cimcorper can also add hand-drawn marks to the image to provide further instructions or clarification. This reciprocal transmission of information allows for high-quality and rapid support, ultimately increasing the overall quality of customer service provided by Cimcorp.

Key features of Cimcorp CVision AR-glasses include:

● Language translation: The glasses can translate more than 100 languages, which breaks down language barriers for improved communication.

● Noise-canceling technology: Controlled by voice command, the glasses are easy to use in industrial environments thanks to effective noise-canceling technology and high impact resistance.

● Heat camera: The glasses can be upgraded with an add-on heat camera to identify problems that may not be visible to the human eye. This heat camera increases the first-time-fix rate, saving time and resources for both the customer and Cimcorp.

● Image annotation: The Cimcorper can provide further instructions or clarification via hand-drawn marks on the image feed.

“At Cimcorp, we’re committed to building lifelong partnerships with our clients. And at the core of those relationships is the peace of mind we offer through 24/7 customer support,” said Nicole La Duke, Customer Support Manager, Cimcorp Automation, Ltd. “Thanks to our CVision AR-glasses, our experts now have a faster, more efficient way to communicate with clients and resolve any issues. We’re proud to be pioneering new automation support technologies, and we will continue to develop innovative ways to help our clients maximize the longevity of their automated solutions for years to come.”

CVision technology from Realwear is based on communication by Cisco, a leading networking company. The connection is secure and provides a safe platform for conversation, which is a requirement in the warehousing and grocery retail industries.

For more information about Cimcorp’s Success Services, visit: https://cimcorp.com/success-services/.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp is a leading global manufacturer and integrator of turnkey automation for intralogistics. We combine leading-edge robotics, material handling systems and software to solve our customers' logistics challenges intelligently and sustainably. We provide order fulfillment and storage systems to industries such as grocery retail, fresh food, dairy, bakery, beverage, e-commerce, and distribution. With more than 40 years of industry experience, we deliver streamlined and strategic solutions to our customers. An agile and innovative mindset has helped us to grow from our northern roots in Finland into a global group. Part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec), we offer a worldwide network of sales and service locations and strive to serve our customers as a lifelong, reliable partner. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.