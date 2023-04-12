ABB’s Baldor-Reliance® HydroCool XT motor delivers high efficiency

ABB, a global leader in innovation and technology, introduces the Baldor-Reliance® HydroCool XT motor offering customers an ideal combination of flexible design, low maintenance and reliable performance in some of the toughest environments. This product line represents a new generation of water-cooled motors developed in response to market demands for improved technical features.

“The power- and torque-dense design of the HydroCool XT reduces its size, and since the cooling is built into the frame, there is no need for extra space around the motor for airflow,” said Matt Felt, Global Product Manager, Baldor-Reliance Navy & Marine Motors. “The motor is quieter than comparable air-cooled motors, and it’s able to achieve high-efficiency ratings. These features result in a smaller physical footprint and lower overall operating costs when compared to similarly powered motors.”

HydroCool XT is quiet, versatile and available with induction or permanent magnet rotor technology. The motor can achieve the highest level (IE5) efficiency rating for energy savings. The motor’s power-dense solution delivers more power in a smaller footprint than similarly sized totally enclosed, fan-cooled motors. Water-jacket cooling offers higher thermal conductivity than air cooling, helping to extend the motor life while eliminating the need for fans or air filters. HydroCool XT provides versatility for extreme marine duty, pulp and paper, water and wastewater pumping, mining, and aggregate applications among others.

The motor is available in four frame sizes from 60-1,250 horsepower (45-932 kW). Cooling efficiency is maintained even at lower speeds, allowing HydroCool XT to operate directly on line or as a variable-speed motor without derating or power loss, ideal for constant torque applications. Shaft grounding is standard, and like most ABB products, HydroCool XT is equipped with provisions for ABB Ability™ Smart Sensor condition monitoring to provide instant information on the health and performance of the motor, providing connectivity and data analytics to make operations efficient, predicta-ble and safe.

