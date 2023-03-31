Raymond Expands Energy Solutions Portfolio With New 48v Drop-In Lithium-Ion Battery

The Raymond Corporation, an intralogistics solutions leader, expands its line of advanced energy solutions with the launch of the Energy Essentials Distributed by Raymond® 48-volt drop-in lithium-ion battery (48V LIB), which is available in multiple configurations to meet a variety of customer demands.



“The 48-volt drop-in lithium-ion battery offers customers a smart alternative energy solution to upgrade existing or new lift trucks,” said Damon Hosmer, senior product marketing manager, energy storage technology and integration, The Raymond Corporation. “This new product solves three of the biggest concerns our customers tend to have when adopting alternative power sources: footprint, power and run-time. This battery delivers higher energy density in a smaller footprint, which creates more power, decreases charging times and increases run-times.”

Designed as a direct, plug-and-play replacement for conventional lead acid batteries, the new 48V LIB fits lift trucks with battery compartments of 13 inches and larger and requires no additional modifications. The new battery also provides for continuous data exchange between Raymond® lift trucks and chargers, giving customers easy access to critical operating metrics — and to the Raymond portfolio of telematics and intralogistics solutions.

“Our chargers, LIBs, and telematics packages all work together to optimize performance and data acquisition,” Hosmer said. “Used in conjunction with Raymond’s Power Source Integration and iWAREHOUSE platform, this new battery gives users access to a more holistic view of their operation, allowing for better decision-making, boosting battery life span, improving operational efficiency and increasing productivity.”

The new 48V LIB is suitable for a variety of environments and is designed to deliver a strong business case for alternative energy adoption, including:

Increased productivity from convenient opportunity charging, longer run-times and faster charging

Reduced maintenance thanks to the completely sealed battery design, which eliminates the maintenance requirements of traditional lead acid batteries

Lowest total cost of ownership with the longest cycle life in the industry

Reduced energy and operating costs due to the decreased need for spare batteries or lift trucks

Easy installation and implementation thanks to a drop-in design that’s compatible with the entire Raymond fleet of new or existing electric lift trucks

Enhanced peace of mind from the UL® 2580 listing and a six-year or 5,000-cycle warranty

“As the lithium-ion battery market develops, customers will have many options to choose from,” Hosmer said. “But Raymond offers an integrated solution no one else can. Every component works in tandem to maximize the positive effects of lithium-ion technology on your business. More uptime, greater productivity and lower total cost of ownership — everything you need from your LIB solution, end-to-endless — all from Raymond. And when you’re ready, our LIBs are fully recyclable at the end of the battery’s life. Raymond will even help customers take care of the final disposal of any LIB purchased from us.”

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.



About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



