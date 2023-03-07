Getac’s Next Generation B360 Laptops Set New Standard for Fully Rugged Computing Performance

IRVINE, CA -- March 7, 2023: Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged technology announced today the launch of its next generation B360 and B360 Pro fully rugged laptops, delivering exceptional connectivity, reliability and computing performance to professionals working in challenging environments.

Enhanced specification for superior real-world performance

The next generation B360 and B360 pro laptops feature a wide range of upgrades and refinements simplifying difficult computing tasks in demanding conditions.

Key features include an upgraded Intel Core 12th generation i5/i7 processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, for remarkable performance, responsiveness, and rich visuals. A 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD as standard (with option of up to 4TB) offers ample storage, while the 13.3" FHD LumiBond® display with Getac Sunlight Readable Technology (1,400 nits) and capacitive touchscreen helps maintain productivity around the clock.

The B360 Pro takes this even further, with optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 4GB discrete graphics controller, plus an optional media bay that can accommodate a third SATA SSD (for up to 6TB storage capacity), third battery, or a DVD drive as required.

In real-world terms, this makes complex tasks like performance monitoring and quality control in the manufacturing industry quicker, easier, and more reliable to perform. For public safety and defense professionals, the B360 and B360 Pro’s rapid analysis capabilities can be used to boost situational awareness and data sharing both up and down the chain of command.

True mobile connectivity

Both the new B360 and B360 Pro also offer extensive connectivity options, keeping users connected in even remote or isolated environments. These include Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.3 as standard, as well as optional 4G LTE or 5G Sub-6 with integrated GPS.

This advanced connectivity is playing an increasingly critical role in day-to-day activity for many field-based professionals. For example, gas engineers attending call outs must reliably connect to base directly from customers’ homes, wherever they are, in order to deliver the high levels of services expected. Similarly, maintenance workers performing preventive maintenance often need to obtain schematics, generate POs, check inventory, and even coordinate with co-workers via live video chat to quickly resolve on-site problems.

Maximum productivity in the field

The new B360 and B360 Pro deliver superior versatility in the field compared to previous models. New features include an upgraded USB 3.2 port, a ThunderboltTM 4 Type-C port, an upgraded HDMI 2.0 port, as well as the addition of a mini-SIM card slot. Both devices also feature dual hot swappable batteries, while the B360 Pro has the option of a third battery if required.

These features are designed to help large field services teams maintain 24/7 productivity levels by enabling them to connect to a wide range of legacy infrastructure without the need for external adaptors. The inclusion of multiple hot swappable batteries as standard also helps avoid time being wasted while team members wait for devices to recharge mid-shift.

Reliable, portable, secure

Like all Getac devices, the new B360 and B360 Pro are built rugged from the ground up for excellent reliability in the field. Both devices include MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G, and IP66 certification, as well as drop resistance up to 6ft (1.8m).

Despite this fully rugged build quality, they weigh in at an impressively light 5.11 lbs. Their compact form factor also means they can be easily carried in the field or docked/stored in a compartment while travelling in a vehicle.

Additionally, both devices feature numerous advanced data security features. These include a range of multi-factor authentication options (Windows Hello Webcam, HF RFID, smartcard, and fingerprint readers), optional Absolute Persistence software, and user replaceable PCIe NVMe SSD storage, to keep sensitive data protected at all times.

Available as a comprehensive Getac Select rugged solution

The next generation B360 and B360 Pro are available as part of a comprehensive Getac Select® total solution, which includes all of the hardware, software, accessories and peripherals needed to resolve a range of industry specific challenges right out of the box. This includes a selection of secure office and vehicle docks, alongside Getac’s proprietary Driving Safety Utility, Device Monitoring System, and VGPS Utility software.

Both devices also come with Getac’s industry leading 3-year Bumper-to-Bumper warranty, featuring accidental damage cover as standard, for additional peace of mind.

The new B360 is designed for challenging field-based industries such as public safety, utility field services and manufacturing, while the new B360 Pro is ideally suited to defense professionals.

“The next generation of our B360 and B360 Pro devices are designed to help customers achieve even greater levels of productivity across their workforces, both in and out of the field,” says Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. “The combination of fully rugged design, powerful specifications, extensive connectivity and a compact, lightweight form factor helps ensure difficult tasks get completed from the outset, regardless of the situation, location, or environmental conditions.”

Availability

The new B360 and B360 Pro will be available in April. For more information, please visit www.getac.com