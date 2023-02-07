Extensiv Launches Labor Analytics to Help 3PLs Increase Productivity to Address Labor Shortage

Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) — delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — today launched Labor Analytics, a groundbreaking business intelligence tool built within Extensiv 3PL Warehouse Manager to help third-party logistics (3PLs) providers use real-time data and historical trends to provide actionable insights on individual and team performance.

“Labor Analytics allows us to poke holes in our own efficiencies and update our standard operating procedures, to make sure everybody’s following the same SOPs, and that just makes our business more productive,” said Greg McRoberts, president and founder of Verde Fulfillment USA.

“Every day, 3PLs compete to get new inventory on the shelves and fulfill orders while meeting stringent customer service level agreements (SLAs). Managing labor-intensive services can be difficult, especially in a tight labor market, and without labor performance metrics, it’s even harder,” said Amit Kumar, vice president of product at Extensiv. “3PLs must profit from each customer to stay in business, but without objective measures of labor efficiency, they cannot determine if they are charging appropriately for their services. As part of Extensiv’s business intelligence solution, Labor Analytics provides critical visualization of the ‘who did what and how long did it take’ information with enough granularity to improve performance and ultimately profitability.”

Key benefits of Extensiv Labor Analytics:

- Improving productivity tracking and goal setting: 3PLs can track productivity and set goals for picking and packing activities across the entire operation or drill down into individual performance using real-time data from the current day with historical trends.

- Rewarding and retaining top talent: 3PLs can better retain top talent by incentivizing high performance and motivating team members with a visual leaderboard that displays individual progress in real-time.

- Leveraging high-performing teams to grow customer base: Once 3PLs have team performance data, they can share it with prospects to demonstrate optimized team performance and value.

- Increasing profitability: 3PLs can maximize profits by generating the most accurate cost estimates using labor productivity data to tailor the pricing based on similar accounts and services.

- Pacing resource planning: 3PLs can leverage in-depth order fulfillment analyses for the current day or leverage historical trends to plan for the future.

- Optimizing labor capacity: Optimizing team output allows 3PLs to grow revenue and expand their customer base without adding additional labor.

- Streamlining warehouse processes: By tracking labor efficiency by customer, worker, and warehouse, 3PLs are able to identify process inefficiencies as well as identifying customers that may have costly products to ship.

Labor Analytics is available to customers of Extensiv 3PL Warehouse Manager and uses SmartScan and Small Parcel Suite technology to surface valuable insights. To learn more, visit www.extensiv.com/3pl-warehouse-manager/labor-analytics or register for a live discussion of the functionality on February 23rd.