Big Joe Launches Innovative J2-192 Joey Order Picker, Welcomes New Strategic Products Manager

The J2-192 Joey Order Picker’s controls support forks forward or forks trailing operator stances while maintaining consistent steering orientation

Wisconsin Dells, WI – January 17, 2023 – Today Big Joe launches the J2-192 Joey Order Picker that is a versatile, safe and productive machine; uniquely designed for order picking operations. Available through Big Joe dealers, the J2-192 performs like no other order picking machine on the market and expands the company’s J2 offering to reach higher heights than ever before. The primary innovation of this new Big Joe machine is that it supports both forks forward and forks trailing operator stances that can be changed on the fly while maintaining consistent steering orientation. Additionally, the J2-192, at just 36 inches wide, is highly maneuverable and has a much smaller overall footprint than full size order pickers while still maintaining support for loads of over 2,000 lbs. The combination of these attributes allows the new order picker to deliver superior productivity in small retail aisles, urban fulfillment centers, or dense areas of the largest distribution centers.

“The new Big Joe J2-192 is really a different kind of order picking machine for a different generation of supply chain needs,” said Chief Marketing Officer of Big Joe, Bill Pedriana. “As retail continues to do more local e-commerce fulfillment and distribution centers attempt to get more product variety closer to where people live, there is a huge need for a highly compact and versatile machine that is intuitive to operate. The J2-192's dual control set-up and forks forward primary driving stance amplify the benefits of the design, and when in use... it's fun to watch them run circles around traditional machines that were really designed for a different age.”

Today Big Joe Forklifts is also proud to announce the addition of Kurt Spyke who will serve as the Strategic Products Manager: New Products. Spyke joins the Big Joe team to build early engagement and customer experiences with new products such as the J2-192.



Spyke comes to Big Joe with nearly 20 years of experience across the material handling industry. With a focus on new products, Spyke will build and develop relationships throughout Big Joe’s multichannel distribution network to enhance customer engagement, adoption and experiences in relation to new equipment releases and new market opportunities for the company.

“Joining the team at Big Joe came at a perfect time for me,” Spyke said. “I’m excited to take on a new role that will be an opportunity to grow both personally and professionally. I’m fortunate to be at the forefront of bringing our new products to market and to work with customers early on, building momentum for the future. I look forward to introducing the J2-192 to the market and providing a solution for those looking for something that allows them to improve their operations and ultimately serve their customers better.”

The Big Joe J2-192 can be used with a wide-range of pallet types or order picking carts and

elevates loads to 192 inches via a three-stage steel mast. In addition to enhancing productivity and driving characteristics, the J2’s dual control system enables the operator to choose a stance that improves their line of sight during travel, while staging loads or when elevated. The J2-192 comes outfitted from the factory with a 24v industrial 340ah battery to support the run time needs of most users, and features AC drive motors, an LCD programmable display, pallet clamp, and an anchor, tether and harness system that attaches to the machine’s overhead guard.

To learn more or to test drive a J2-192 at your facility, contact Big Joe or your local dealer for more information.

About Big Joe

For more than 70 years, Big Joe electric forklifts have been the standard of quality in factories, warehouses, DCs, and storerooms across the USA and around the world. Big Joe’s walkie stackers, pallet trucks and access vehicles are well known for their rugged, easy-to-use designs that provide a low-cost alternative to traditional forklifts. The company’s lithium-ion powered forklifts provide excellent solutions for running continuously without the need for down time. For more information, visit bigjoeforklifts.com or follow us on social media.

####

Media Contacts:

Master Plan Communications, Inc.

Kirsten Woodard

714.366.6003

kirsten@masterplancommunications.com

or

Brenda Koopsen

760.845.5499

brenda@masterplancommunications.com