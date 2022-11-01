BrillDog Adds Frank DeSantis as Chief Operating Officer

New Freedom, PA — November 1, 2022 — BrillDog, the only supply chain technology built for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB), announces the addition of Frank DeSantis as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Frank will be managing the company's overall business operations, reporting to CEO and Founder Sam Polakoff. He will be responsible for strategic planning; driving revenue and profitability; managing sales, marketing, customer service/operations, and vendor recruitment/retention, with a critical focus on building revenues and growing the company.

“Frank is an accomplished transformation leader with over twenty-three years of experience in sales and marketing management who will play a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of BrillDog,” says Sam Polakoff, CEO and Founder of BrillDog. "Based on his industry experience, I feel confident he can build a world-class team, platform, and overall customer experience that will help clients address their biggest supply chain challenges."

"I look forward to the opportunity to provide significant value to small and medium-sized enterprises with their supply chain needs," says Frank DeSantis, Chief Operating Officer at BrillDog. "With my twenty-three years of executive leadership and general management experience, I look forward to partnering with the executive team at BrillDog and others within the organization to drive growth for the business and help oversee the expansion of its world-class supply chain management system."

Previously, Frank worked as VP of North American Sales and held other executive management positions in marketing, innovation, and product development at Stanley Black & Decker. Frank received a BS in Business Administration/Marketing from Towson University. He currently serves as the Advisory Board Chair at the College of Business and Economics, Towson University. Frank received a Towson College of Business and Economics (CBE) Deans Recognition Award; Distinguished Alumni, from Towson University and is also a CBE Beta Sigma Gamma Honorary Inductee at Towson.

BrillDog brings current technologies and data analytics to the SMB market. This technology enables customers to harness the power of their supply chain data and eliminate manual processes.

“BrillDog is the supply chain management system (SCMS) built specifically for small-to-medium-sized businesses and created by people who understand the supply chain needs of the SMB shipper,” adds Polakoff.

About BrillDog, Inc.

BrillDog is an advanced, integrated solution that makes supply chain easy for small and medium sized companies. Customers benefit from the affordable, real-time, cloud-based supply chain functionality, analysis, as well as tactical and strategic supply chain advice. The BrillDog technology builds on years of logistics expertise, a deep understanding of supply chain needs, and powerful new technologies. BrillDog believes simplicity and transparency are essential for every business shipper. For more information, visit BrillDog.com.