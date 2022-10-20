Inventor and Manufacturer of the Original Dune Buggy Chooses SYSPRO ERP Software

Meyers Manx, the inventor and manufacturer of the Original Dune Buggy, has chosen SYSPRO ERP to automate its processes and provide the technology and information foundation for its expansion and digital transformation efforts.



Meyers Manx manufactures and sells Dune Buggy kits to customers all over the world from its Costa Mesa, Calif. facility. As demand has soared in the past few years, the company’s systems have not been able to scale. Everything was done manually, including purchase orders, inventory, and supplier management, which made managing the supply chain extremely difficult as the company grew.



“When we dramatically increased our sales in a short period of time, it really put a strain on our systems,” said Paul Montesano, Supply Chain Director at Meyers Manx. “We needed to digitize and given my prior experience with SYSPRO at another company, I knew that what we needed was SYSPRO ERP.”



With SYSPRO, Meyers Manx will be able to move beyond the manual processes of paper, shop floor whiteboards, spreadsheets, and QuickBooks. Purchase orders will be automatically generated, and through an integration with their logistics partner, the company will be able to automatically and accurately ship orders to customers. With all supply chain, inventory, and operations information living in the SYSPRO ERP system, the company will have complete, accurate visibility into inventory management, cycle counts, and year-end inventories.



SYSPRO will also play a key role in automating Meyers Manx’s e-commerce operation. SYSPRO partner Forth Technology will execute deployment and, as a part of that project, will integrate SYSPRO ERP with WooCommerce, so that orders can be directly sent through the ERP system. This will eliminate the need to spend hours manually entering online orders.



With SYSPRO, Meyers Manx has an ERP system that will scale as they grow. The company expects to open a facility in Australia soon, with the intent to later expand to Europe. SYSPRO will provide the company with complete visibility over all its global operations.



“Our ERP platform has been designed specifically to meet the unique needs of manufacturers like Meyers Manx, with rapid time to value and a solution that can grow right alongside them,” said Scott Hebert, CEO at SYSPRO USA. “Meyers Manx and the Original Dune Buggy are legendary, and SYSPRO is proud to play a role in their resurgence.”

