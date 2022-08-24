Three Tenants Join or Expand at Mountain Gateway Industrial Development in West Denver

CBRE announced three new leases at the Mountain Gateway industrial development in Arvada, Colo., totaling a cumulative 51,561 sq. ft. of industrial and office space. Now 76% leased, Mountain Gateway is one of only a handful of new industrial developments to deliver in the historically tight West Denver submarket over the past decade.

Moog Inc., an engineering company and leader in innovative motion control solutions, already occupies 29,914 sq. ft. at Mountain Gateway and has expanded by an additional 15,613 sq. ft. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, Inc., a non-profit organization, leased 20,598 sq. ft. Finally, Fiero Automation, a specialized high-tech provider of pneumatics, motion and mobile control solutions, leased 15,350 sq. ft.

The property has 34,216 sq. ft. of remaining space available.

Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger and Jeremy Kroner of CBRE represented the landlord, Griffin Opportunities LLC.

Built in 2020, Mountain Gateway is a Class A, two-building industrial development located at 5025 and 5045 Robb Street in Arvada. The property totals 142,167 sq. ft.

Availability of industrial space in metro Denver declined to 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2022, according to CBRE research. This is down 220 basis points year-over-year. Availability is even tighter in the West Denver submarket, standing at just 3.0 percent in the second quarter, the second lowest rate in the region.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.