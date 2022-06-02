Equipment Depot Now Offers Full-Service Material Handing Solutions to Oregon and Washington Business

June 02, 2022

HOUSTON, TX — Equipment Depot, America’s largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source, now offers full-service material handling and warehouse solutions to companies throughout Oregon and Washington. With Equipment Depot’s expansion into the Pacific Northwest, businesses across 25 states can use a single provider for an extensive range of products and services that improve efficiencies and boost productivity.

To support this expansion, Equipment Depot has announced the acquisition of Norlift of Oregon, Inc. (Norlift), the leading provider of material handling solutions in Oregon and southwest Washington. Norlift will begin integrating its Portland location into the Equipment Depot organization over the next several months, enabling their shared customers to take advantage of the extended resources available across both businesses.

David Turner, President and CEO of Equipment Depot, stated, “The team at Norlift has earned their customers’ loyalty and forged lasting relationships through their dedication to superior customer service. Their focus on tailored solutions that drive their customers’ success directly aligns with Equipment Depot’s commitment to our customers and our Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge, making this integration a natural fit.”

Norlift’s President Tom Leslie added, “Joan and I are proud to celebrate 37 years of delivering personalized, cost-effective solutions to businesses throughout Oregon and southwest Washington. And now with Equipment Depot, we are excited for our teams to join together and share expertise, further elevating our level of service and diversity of products for our customers.”

Equipment Depot is also establishing a full-service branch location in Seattle and continues to recruit experienced personnel to serve customers throughout Washington. With a network of 50 locations coast to coast, the company provides a one-stop source for new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, rentals, automation and warehouse solutions. Equipment Depot’s portfolio of top-tier equipment brands includes Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Jungheinrich® and UniCarriers® Forklifts, SANY heavy forklifts and container handling equipment, Rocla automated guided vehicles, and more.

As a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Logisnext, Equipment Depot has the stability and infrastructure to build trusted, long-term relationships with its customers while evolving its products and services to meet changing industry demands. With a comprehensive solution set for material handling and warehouse operations, the company evaluates each customer’s unique challenges and assembles a personalized mix of equipment, technology, service and support.

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America’s largest independently operated material handling and rental source. Through its 50 nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company’s commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

Equipment Depot is a proud member of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, the North American division of Mitsubishi Logisnext, a leading global provider of innovative logistics, automation, and material handling solutions. For more information, visit www.eqdepot.com.

###

Contact: marketing@eqdepot.com | eqdepot.com