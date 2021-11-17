Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Tyler Cross to Service Center Manager in Orlando, Florida

LEXINGTON, S.C. (November 17, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Tyler Cross has been promoted to service center manager in Orlando, Florida.

Cross has more than nine years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Knoxville service center in Tennessee as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including management trainee, inbound supervisor, front line leadership, operations manager, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Tyler’s forward-thinking mindset and unparalleled work ethic have helped him maintain an excellent track record with our company,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He never fails to lead with integrity and positivity, and he makes sure to identify ways for Southeastern to continue to be a leader in the trucking and freight industry.”

Cross, his wife, Lyndsey, and their two children are excited to relocate to Orlando, Florida, and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

