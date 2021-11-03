Trew moves material handling HQ site to larger facility near Cincinnati

Material handling automation solutions company Trew will move into a larger facility as it expands to add manufacturing ability and accommodate continued high demand, the company said today.

Trew will move its Mason, Ohio, headquarters operations to the Cincinnati suburb of Fairfield, Ohio, saying the new site will allow its engineering, software, support, part fulfillment, and manufacturing operations to expand. The company will still maintain its locations in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Toronto, Ontario.

More specifically, Trew said the move will allow it to take on larger and more complex projects, thanks to an upgrade to four times its previous manufacturing space, expanded collaboration space for its growing team, extra space to demonstrate new products and solutions, and dedicated space for its parts fulfillment operations.