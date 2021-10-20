With Cutting-edge Digital Shipping Solutions for the Luxury Goods & Fine Art Markets, ThePackengers

Los Angeles: Following the company’s successful launch in 2019 and exclusive partnership with France’s online auction leader Drouot Digital since 2020, ThePackengers, a fast-growing European-based company that offers instant pricing, e-logistics and shipping of art, design, collectibles, and luxury goods, officially announces its expansion into the United States. With a warehouse space in New York, serving the tri-tate area, ThePackengers recently opened their new facility in Los Angeles to handle the West Coast. Integrated directly with each Partner’s e-commerce site, ThePackengers applications are the first ever 100% digital solution for one-click, instantly priced transport to any destination worldwide.

Given the high demand from the U.S. market, as well as the start-up’s ambition to become a disruptive and strong player in the States, the company has developed a unique algorithm that instantly generates packaging and transportation quotes, with an easy-to-use widget, order page and custom dashboard that are unrivalled. The company’s proactive push notification and quote management system eliminates unnecessary, burdensome post-sale communications and logistics management, making ThePackengers the perfect partner for any marketplace or auction house looking to automate third post-sale logistics process.

With the arrival of Brook Hazelton, The Packengers bolster U.S. offering

Industry expert Brook Hazelton has just joined the ThePackengers team as Chairman of the Advisory Board, to further accelerate the company’s growth. Brook and other members of the U.S. team, such as U.S. Managing Director, Yann Guyon de Chemilly, and U.S. COO, Gwen Wells, bring with them valuable experience from leading global auction houses. Says Brook Hazelton:“I’m delighted to join such an innovative business and work with a talented team that is solving a clear customer pain point in order to accelerate ecommerce growth in the art, luxury and collectibles sector.”

The company’s cutting-edge technology is uniquely paired with on the ground resources and expertise from Group ESI, the century old leader in the global fine-art shipping and exhibitions industry. All locations where ThePackengers operates include made-to-order crate shops, picking and packing teams, in-house client service, and international customs specialists.

Says Amaury Chaumet, CEO of ThePackengers & Group ESI: “Prior to ThePackengers, no solution existed to fully support marketplaces or auction houses with their operational and logistics needs. Potential buys had to exit the seller’s website, request a quote, and wait up to 48 hours for a third-party quote - causing reduced customer conversion. Our API is a simple and easy-to-use tool that generates the total cost of packaging and transporting fragile or unique objects in a single click. Plugged directly into our partners’ sites through an API, this innovative tool is easy to use and essential for any growing e-commerce site."

Leading Client base

ThePackengers already counts among its clients some of the leading global names in the art and luxury world such as Bonhams and 1stdibs. "Our partnership with ThePackengers through this year has helped us enhance our buyer shipping proposition with faster pre-and post-sale shipping quotes in the UK and to help support our continued growth and activity in Paris with live auctions,” says Steve Phipps, Bonham’s Global Operations Director. “It is a proactive and agile partner with us in our shipping and warehousing programs and we’re looking forward to continuing our collaboration as we further develop our logistics model."

Drouot Digital, the leading French e-commerce marketplace, also launched ThePackengers’ API on their website. “In a market in full mutation, with fast-moving digitalization following the unprecedented health crisis, Drouot Digital had to provide its buyers with transport solutions comparable to that of more traditional shippers. Our association with The Packengers, has enabled us to be on the cutting-edge in physical-digital know-how,” says Olivier Lange, CEO of Drouot Digital.

About ThePackengers

ThePackengers is a fast-growing international company backed by Group ESI, a leading French transport company dedicated to the transport of works of art and exhibition logistics. Group ESI has 350+ employees worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €50M.

Leadership Team

Amaury Chaumet is a renowned expert and executive in the transport and logistics industry, with an impressive career in the sector dating back to 1995. Starting off with DSV, a specialized transport and logistics business, he is now the Chairman of Transolution, the CEO of ThePackengers and their parent company Group ESI.

Yann Guyon de Chemilly, U.S. managing Director Group ESI and ThePackengers, is responsible for overall business leadership in North America. He has extensive experience in international commerce and trade, having worked in various roles throughout Eastern Europe, Russia, France and now the US.

Brook Hazelton, Chairman of the Advisory Board, ThePackengers, is a highly experienced luxury and technology executive. His wealth of experience in the art world includes roles as President of Christie's for North and South America, global CEO of Phillips, and Chairman of LiveAuctioneers.

Gwendolyn Wells serves as U.S. COO for ThePackengers. She previously worked at Sotheby’s for more than 12 years in key roles leading initiatives in international administration, logistics and operations.providing valuable experience, informing her current role with ThePackengers.

For more information visit, www.thepackengers.com, @thepackengers, https://www.linkedin.com/company/thepackengers/

Caption: Yann Guyon de Chemilly, U.S. Managing Director, Gwen Wells, U.S. COO and Brook Hazelton, Chairman of the Advisory Board (Photo Credit: Stephen Smith/Anniewatt.com)