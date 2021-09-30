Porto Itapoá Implements Navis Smart Berth Window Management to Centralize, Digitize and Standardize

Oakland, CA — September 30, 2021 — Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced that its long-time N4 customer, Porto Itapoá has added and successfully implemented its Berth Window Management solution to improve berth planning and execution decisions and reduce inefficiency.

Completing its 10th year in operation in June 2021, Porto Itapoá is one of the largest and most important port terminals in Brazil and is considered one of the most agile and efficient terminals in Latin America. Central to its success are its strategic location on the northern coast of Santa Catarina – acting as an important link for the supply chains of the country with the rest of the world – and its ability to handle the largest ships operating in Brazil. Through the first half of the year, the port has reported a 40% increase in imports and an 11% increase in container traffic, processing a total of 238,000 containers in the first six months of 2021.

Porto Itapoá has invested in Navis’ Berth Window Management solution to cut down inefficiencies of verifying information from numerous disparate sources prior to confirming final berthing plans. Port Itapoá selected Navis’ solution because it:

Enables terminal operators to digitize their berth window plan, thus improving berthing planning and execution decisions and reducing inefficiency.

Allows terminal operators to easily plan berthing windows with proforma management, and to compare and manage vessel port stays against vessel timestamps.

Allows terminal operators to share the berthing plan with key customers, partners, and authorities to enable self-service.

“When it comes to optimizing the berth planning process, Navis’s solution was the clear winner for us,” said Thiago Manoel dos Santos, Operations Manager, Porto Itapoá. “In a month’s time, we were able to implement the solution which will not only remove much of the inherent uncertainty in planning the berth schedule of vessels but enable us to reduce time spent on these activities, maximize berth space, and safely and more efficiently process more vessels while lowering the total cost per move.”

“With a goal of providing visibility and ease of access to information and optimizing port operations, we were thrilled to support Porto Itapoá in the implementation of Navis Berth Window Management,” said Carlos Lopez Barbera, VP of Product Management at Navis. “Most vessel and berth planning in the maritime industry is still done manually, so digitizing a top Latin American port allowed the terminal to eliminate time-consuming tasks and gain visibility into real-time information and data. ”

