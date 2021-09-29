OCTOBOT & VYLA CONNECT DAIRY STAKEHOLDERS THROUGH THEIR ASCEND MOBILE APPLICATION FOR THE U.S. FOOD

As Vyla envisioned a solution to connect the supply chain better and increase collaboration in the sector, they partnered with Octobot for the development process due to the software company’s experience developing custom solutions for dairy businesses.

Ascend analyzes the most essential barn and animal metrics and has a high level of customization, sharing, and preference features. Users can select and edit metrics through customizable widgets, and the data can be shared, aggregated, and assigned in tasks to other team members. All dairy industry players can address persisting issues such as the livelihood of herds and nutrition value of dairy products through automating work processes.

First developed in Design Sprint and having met their time to market in four months, Vyla and Octobot continued to work together in furthering product improvements and advancing the application. The collaboration has been a long-term, innovative project providing an opportunity for the parties to evolve their knowledge about app development and the dairy sector in general.

“It has been great to follow the hard work and commitment of the team between Vyla and Octobot the last year, and now we can see the results materialized in the launch event. Companies like Vyla are equipping the dairy business with products like Ascend to optimize operations serving the dairy industry and farming as a whole. It shows that technologies can help track processes, provide insights to clients, thus supplement existing tools for a more sustainable industry. We are looking forward to the next challenges and collaborating with Vyla’s fast growth from here on!” Guillermo Perez, CEO and Co-Founder at Octobot, on the app launch.

“Available on App Store, Ascend pulls data from on-site farms to a ground-level for farmers to run their farms in a more efficient manner. We are not replacing any application or competing with other applications on a farm, but we are connecting them for better visibility and adding new functionalities every month. Vyla is a community connector as we bring Vyla-members and the industry together, and this mobile app is one way to do that,” states Tim Taylor, CEO and Founder of Vyla.

