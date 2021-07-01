Collaborative Robots - Opening the Door to Supply Chain Automation

With ecommerce becoming the fastest growing sector in retail, distribution and fulfillment centers are constantly seeking newer and faster ways to package and ship products. Collaborative robots are the latest trend in automation, and for good reason. Cobots are safe and easy to program, flexible to redeploy, with a low investment. Read this white paper to learn more about how cobots are impacting the distribution and logistics industry!
