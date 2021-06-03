RAYMOND CELEBRATES NATIONAL FORKLIFT SAFETY DAY WITH FOCUS ON OPERATOR TRAINING

GREENE, N.Y., June 3, 2021 — June 8 marks the 8th annual National Forklift Safety Day, drawing attention to the importance of training programs and their necessity for successful operations. This year’s National Forklift Safety Day chair, Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation, will speak on how operations can use intelligent warehouse solutions to train operators and pedestrians in a warehouse setting. This year’s National Forklift Safety Day event will take place virtually on June 8, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

“Whether you're bringing on new workers, reassigning responsibilities or adjusting processes to keep up with demand, education is vital to an operation,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “Raymond is committed to helping operations foster a culture of safety and continuous improvement through the optimization of data, people and processes that help maximize efficiency and reinforce training.”

Raymond will continue supporting the National Forklift Safety Day initiative with a LinkedIn Live event on June 9 at 12 pm ET. Raymond’s Vice President of Customer Solutions and Support Dave Norton will discuss how next generation learning technologies, like virtual reality, help educate lift truck operators and pedestrians on best practices in material handling environments. Register for the free event, here.

For more information about Raymond's forklift operator training, forklift technician training and other training programs, click here.

More information and updates about National Forklift Safety Day will be available on ITA’s website at www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day.

About ITA:

For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit www.indtrk.org

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

