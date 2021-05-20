CEMA reports order and sales results

NAPLES, FL. -- The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reported that its March 2021 Booked Orders decreased by 22.74% when compared to March 2020 Booked Orders. March 2021 Booked Orders increased by 28.08% compared to February 2021 Booked Orders.

March 2021 Booked Orders for Bulk Handling Equipment increased 6.42% compared to February 2021 Booked Orders. March 2021 Booked Orders for Unit Handling Equipme increased 36.79% when compared to February 2021 Booked Orders.

CEMA’s March 2021 Billed Sales (shipments) increased by 61.92% compared to March 2020 Billed Sales. March 2021 Billed Sales increased 40.17% compared to February 2021 Bill Sales. This contrasts with the February 2021 increase of 22.81% when compared to January 2021.

March 2021 Billed Sales for Bulk Handling Equipment increased 12.67% when compared to February 2021 Billed Sales. The Bulk Handling increase follows a 12.89% increase in February 2021 vs. January 2021. March 2021 Billed Sales for Unit Handling Equipment increased 45.41% when compared to February 2021. The Billed Sales for Unit Handling’s increase compares to an increase of 24.90 % for last month (February 2021) vs. January 2021.