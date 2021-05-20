Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

CEMA reports order and sales results

May 20, 2021
NAPLES, FL. -- The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reported that its March 2021 Booked Orders decreased by 22.74% when compared to March 2020 Booked Orders. March 2021 Booked Orders increased by 28.08% compared to February 2021 Booked Orders.

March 2021 Booked Orders for Bulk Handling Equipment increased 6.42% compared to February 2021 Booked Orders. March 2021 Booked Orders for Unit Handling Equipme increased 36.79% when compared to February 2021 Booked Orders.

CEMA’s March 2021 Billed Sales (shipments) increased by 61.92% compared to March 2020 Billed Sales. March 2021 Billed Sales increased 40.17% compared to February 2021 Bill Sales. This contrasts with the February 2021 increase of 22.81% when compared to January 2021.

March 2021 Billed Sales for Bulk Handling Equipment increased 12.67% when compared to February 2021 Billed Sales. The Bulk Handling increase follows a 12.89% increase in February 2021 vs. January 2021. March 2021 Billed Sales for Unit Handling Equipment increased 45.41% when compared to February 2021. The Billed Sales for Unit Handling’s increase compares to an increase of 24.90 % for last month (February 2021) vs. January 2021.

