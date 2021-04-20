BSI Connect launches for improved visibility and efficiency across operations

BSI, the business improvement and standards company, today launches BSI Connect, an integrated platform supporting audit, risk governance, and supply chain services for improved operational visibility, commercial efficiency, and organizational resilience.

Organizations can choose from a range of tools to manage internal and supplier risk. Features include the ability to review audit findings, performance analytics, and manage information for their critical business functions and suppliers while on the move. As organizations and their supply chains look ahead to the post-COVID landscape, BSI Connect offers a multi-tiered subscription model across complementary tools to support a hybrid-working approach.

The BSI Connect audit, incident, and compliance platform provides digital functionality that expands through three different subscriptions – Connect Portal for BSI audits, Connect Plus for internal audits, and Connect Custom for all compliance and operation activities, depending on the organization’s requirements.

The BSI Connect supply chain platform, Screen, enables organizations to manage supply chain risk and help protect brand reputation through BSI’s proprietary intelligence database that looks at more than 20 risk ratings in 200+ countries. This geographical risk data and analysis is embedded into the supplier assessment process and enables organizations to track compliance and risk throughout the supply chain, thereby maximizing visibility so decision-makers can focus on the most critical issues.

The insight provides information and alerts on current supply chain trends and impacts. In addition, the Screen Edge subscription combines client dashboards to track supplier audits and compliance with intelligence for a holistic supply chain resilience tool.

Other key features include:

• Access to BSI Intelligence analysts

• Robust, interactive risk mapping capability

• Daily articles and analysis covering events and what they mean for supply chains

• Supplier self-assessments and audit checklists using pre-built or custom templates

• Seamless communication with global suppliers through automatic translations

• The ability to schedule and conduct audits

• The function to track, capture and manage incidents

• Document and awareness management

• The ability to analyze and benchmark performance

Gary Robinson, Commercial Solutions Director at BSI said: “BSI continues to support organizations with best practice through standards, auditing, training, and consultancy to manage growth, enable innovation and build resilience. Our BSI Connect platform will help to inspire customer trust in our clients’ audit and compliance activities, quantify the risk of global incidents in their supply chains and manage their operational risks and performance to ensure more sustainable resilient organizations.”

