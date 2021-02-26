Panel Built Guard Houses Boost Security for Facilities of All Sizes

Whether operating as a Fortune 500 company or a new, growing small business, all businesses should place a great value on the safety and security of the company. Operating in the modular construction industry for over 25 years, Panel Built has worked with companies large and small to help them bolster their physical security measures with the addition of a guard house to their facility’s entrance. Panel Built guard houses act as the first line of defense for a facility, serving as their initial access control point. Simply installing a guard house at the front of a facility helps to reduce the chance of crime by acting as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

In many cases, facilities need a quick solution to fix an unforeseen hole in their security system. For these companies, Panel Built offers a full line of quick shipping guard houses with simple yet comprehensive features to create a comfortable environment for their new officer to work in. However, if a more robust security solution is desired, Panel Built also offers fully custom guard houses which can essentially act as a fully operational security hub for the property. Panel Built guard houses can be delivered with additional security tools pre-installed including exterior flood lights, number combinations, stop lights, and exterior mounted security cameras. These buildings also can be delivered in custom designs, sizes, wall facings, roof styles, and more in order to fit into the surrounding architecture of the campus, making the guard houses perfect for a corporate team emphasizing security at their headquarters. For high threat facilities, Panel Built even offers a line of ballistic rated buildings, designed to meet all levels of UL-752, NIJ, and STANAG bullet resistant levels.

Since 1995, Panel Built, Inc. has been a modular construction provider, offering modular offices, mezzanines, cleanrooms, guard booths, ballistic rated buildings, military towers, equipment booths, and more. Panel Built and all of their employees operate under one mission, “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.” Starting in the mountains of Blairsville, Georgia, Panel Built now operates out of six state of the art modular construction facilities.