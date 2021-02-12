Time to rethink your lift truck power

Lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells are available on more lift truck product classes and capacities than ever, delivering ICE-like performance with the major benefits of electrification.

Hyster: Time to rethink your lift truck power
February 12, 2021
No Comments

Demanding, high-intensity applications have historically depended on internal combustion engines (ICEs) – but the motive power landscape is shifting with new electrification options.

Lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells are available on more lift truck product classes and capacities than ever, delivering ICE-like performance with the major benefits of electrification.

It might be time to rethink how to power your heavy-duty industrial trucks if:

  • You struggle to find and retain labor
  • You need to control maintenance costs
  • You are committed to sustainability

Download this white paper

Material Handling Internal Movement Batteries/Chargers/Motors/Fuel Lift Trucks, Personnel & Burden Carriers
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing