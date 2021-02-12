Time to rethink your lift truck power

Demanding, high-intensity applications have historically depended on internal combustion engines (ICEs) – but the motive power landscape is shifting with new electrification options.
Lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells are available on more lift truck product classes and capacities than ever, delivering ICE-like performance with the major benefits of electrification.
It might be time to rethink how to power your heavy-duty industrial trucks if:
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing