Shaping Up Last Mile Delivery to Surpass Customer Expectations

Finish strong. A frequently-used motto in the health and fitness industry. For NordicTrack, the motto is not only heard when customers are coming to the end of a virtual exercise class, it's also on display daily through the last mile delivery of its fitness equipment to homes across the country. In this report, learn how NordicTrack partnered with Ryder Last Mile to shape up the in-home delivery of its leading exercise equipment to increase customer satisfaction.
