Logility Wins IDC’s SaaS CSAT Award for Supply Chain Management Customer Satisfaction

ATLANTA – January 14, 2020 – Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, is honored to be a winner of IDC’s 2020 SaaS CSAT Award for Supply Chain Management for Customer Satisfaction.

Logility scored significantly higher than its peers’ average in areas such as low total cost of ownership (TCO), user experience, high availability, industry specialization, out-of-the-box availability, and availability of training.

IDC’s customer satisfaction award program, the CSAT Awards, recognizes leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market who receive the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC’s SaaSPath survey. SaaSPath is a global survey of approximately 2,000 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes, where customers are asked to rate their vendor on more than 30 different customer satisfaction metrics.

“Today’s supply chains are critical to a company’s success; its ability to profitably serve customers and meet the challenges of unexpected events such as the global pandemic that has shaken every business throughout the last year,” said Fred Isenberg, EVP Customer Success, Logility. “Our relentless passion to deliver the highest level of customer service and to ensure our customers around the world can rely on the supply chain innovations we bring to the market is paramount. It is truly an honor to be named by IDC as a leader in supply chain customer satisfaction. We owe this recognition to our world-class clients, and our dedicated employees who are focused on delivering excellent customer experiences across every interaction.”

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.