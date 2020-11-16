New expansion promises faster temperature-controlled eCommerce fulfillment in Texas.

(Newfield, New Jersey – November 16, 2020) – RLS Logistics, a leading third-generation family-owned provider of cold chain solutions, announced a service expansion in Terrell, TX, to handle temperature-controlled direct to consumer fulfillment. The move expands the RLS footprint for its temperature-controlled D2C fulfillment services while enhancing capabilities in the region.

What it means for many D2C start-ups and established eCommerce companies is that they can now reach 95% of the U.S. population with a 2-day ground service and 27% within one day.

This strategic location aligns with RLS’s vision of building a strong national network. “Texas is a tremendous market. There’s significant population growth in that area. This addition allows us to spine the country with three strategic fulfillment locations for our customers,” says Ken Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of RLS Warehousing Group.

RLS’s southern expansion was spurred by current and prospective customers wanting to work with one provider with a national footprint. “Companies are asking ‘can you support our growth, and can you get it to my customer in one to two days at the proper temperature?’” Explains Janine Dunlap, Business Development Coordinator for Fulfillment & Cold Storage for RLS Logistics. “That’s the model we’re trying to build: to grow with our D2C customers to get to their customers quicker, preferably within one day.”

RLS’s scalability to handle growth combined with the benefit of working with one partner provides much-needed advantages to D2C companies seeking a national footprint. According to Dunlap, as companies rush to deliver to new markets, they benefit from the simplicity RLS provides. “It’s easier to manage all your inventory through one technology platform. Plus, with RLS, all the analytics are in place, and you’re only dealing with one accountable team,” Dunlap explains.

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Newfield, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit www.rlslogistics.com.

