Industry Leaders, Tim Nolan and Dan Gardner, Named to STG Logistics, Inc. Advisory Board

Downers Grove, Illinois, November 2, 2020 - STG Logistics, Inc., the country’s premiere provider of bonded Container Freight Station (CFS), contract logistics and customized transportation services has announced the formation of its Advisory Board and accompanying appointment of two prominent and well-respected names in global supply chain leadership to the Advisory Board in Tim Nolan and Dan Gardner. In support of STG’s network of over sixty U.S. sites, the Advisory Board’s mission will be to serve the company’s management team in areas that include strategic planning, service portfolio integration and organic growth.

The first appointee to the Advisory Board, Mr. Tim Nolan, currently serves as the President and CEO of TOTE LLC. Prior to joining TOTE in 2013, Mr. Nolan was the SVP of Yusen Logistics Americas where he had responsibility for the Ocean and Supply Chain Divisions. Tim began his career as management trainee at A.P. Moller-Maersk, and held various executive roles in both the shipping and logistics divisions, as well as appointments in Denmark and Chile.

A resident of Jacksonville, FL, Tim earned his BSBA and Masters of International Business degrees from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, and is an alumnus of the Ohio State Fisher School of Business, and the Columbia University Executive Business Programs.

The second addition to the Advisory Board, Mr. Dan Gardner, who will serve as Chairman, is a veteran of the 3PL industry and previously served as SVP USA for DHL Global Forwarding, President of Latin America with Exel Global Logistics and President of Ocean World Lines.

A native of Lynn, MA, Dan is currently the President of the supply chain consulting firm, Trade Facilitators, Inc., Dan earned his MBA from the University of Miami, is a licensed U.S. Customs Broker and is a multi-award-winning adjunct professor of global trade.

Upon announcing the launch of the Advisory Board, STG’s CEO Paul Svindland stated, “The ever-evolving landscape of the logistics industry requires that we have a pulse on the opportunities and challenges that our clients face every day. By providing our management team with access to the perspectives and experiences of professionals like Tim and Dan, we feel that we’ll be in an even better position to serve our associates, customers and strategic partners. In that sense, I couldn’t be happier to announce the formation of our Advisory Board.”

STG Logistics is a leading asset-light provider of complex and highly customized logistics and transportation services focused on the global supply chain and a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners. The company's comprehensive suite of services includes value-added contract services and specialized warehousing including container freight management, inventory management, distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment as well as multi-modal ground transportation. With a network of over 30 multi-purpose technology-enabled facilities, 60 partner locations, and numerous transportation partners, STG provides its customers with one of the most expansive import/export solutions in North America. STG operates U.S. Customs Bonded, TSA certified, and International Free-Trade Zone facilities.

